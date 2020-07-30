Overview

Dr. Adeeb Khalifeh, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons, Ireland and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Khalifeh works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

