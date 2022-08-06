Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adedeji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD
Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Adedeji works at
Cano Health LLC431 N Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 Directions (855) 226-6633
This was my first visit with Dr. Onitiri and he seemed pleasant enough for a busy doctor. He listened attentively and answered my concerns sufficiently. My only wish was that he had taken a few minutes to sort of break-the-ice; me being a new patient, I felt a bit awkward and nervous. I also wished he had given me a little phonics lesson on pronouncing his name! Overall, it was a positive experience. The office staff was also very nice and attentive as well. I appreciated how they spoke with me with patience and respect. I would definitely recommend Dr. Onitiro and look forward to visiting his office again.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1639737273
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Adedeji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adedeji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adedeji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adedeji.
