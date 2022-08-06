See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Adedeji works at CanoHealth in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cano Health LLC
    431 N Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 226-6633

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Adedeji?

Aug 06, 2022
This was my first visit with Dr. Onitiri and he seemed pleasant enough for a busy doctor. He listened attentively and answered my concerns sufficiently. My only wish was that he had taken a few minutes to sort of break-the-ice; me being a new patient, I felt a bit awkward and nervous. I also wished he had given me a little phonics lesson on pronouncing his name! Overall, it was a positive experience. The office staff was also very nice and attentive as well. I appreciated how they spoke with me with patience and respect. I would definitely recommend Dr. Onitiro and look forward to visiting his office again.
A Greatful Senior Citizen — Aug 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adedeji to family and friends

Dr. Adedeji's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Adedeji

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD.

About Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639737273
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adedeji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Adedeji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Adedeji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adedeji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adedeji.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adedeji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adedeji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Onitiri Adedeji, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.