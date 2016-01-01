Dr. Onitilo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, MD
Overview
Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Schofield, WI. They graduated from OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital and Marshfield Medical Center - Weston.
Dr. Onitilo works at
Locations
Marshfield Clinic Weston3501 CRANBERRY BLVD, Schofield, WI 54476 Directions (715) 342-7500
Marshfield Clinic Stevens Point Center4100 State Highway 66, Stevens Point, WI 54482 Directions (715) 343-7700Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital
- Marshfield Medical Center - Weston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1275631566
Education & Certifications
- OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onitilo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Onitilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Onitilo works at
Dr. Onitilo has seen patients for Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Onitilo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onitilo, there are benefits to both methods.