Overview

Dr. Adedayo Mokuolu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Mokuolu works at Gastroenterology Clinic of St. Joseph in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.