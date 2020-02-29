See All Spine Surgeons in Knightdale, NC
Dr. Adedayo Ashana, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adedayo Ashana, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Knightdale, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Ashana works at Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina in Knightdale, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC and Henderson, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoNC Knightdale
    6602 Knightdale Blvd Ste 310, Knightdale, NC 27545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 718-2041
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoNC Wakefield/Wake Forest
    11221 Galleria Ave Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 562-9410
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  3. 3
    OrthoNC Henderson
    200 W Parkview Dr Ste B, Henderson, NC 27536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 562-9410
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adedayo Ashana, MD

Specialties

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    NPI Number
    • 1801187653
    Education & Certifications

Internship

    Internship
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
