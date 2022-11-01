Dr. Ajayi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adedapo Ajayi, MD
Overview
Dr. Adedapo Ajayi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Ajayi works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 566-3031
-
2
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine501 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 663-9573
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ajayi?
Dr. Ajayi performed my total knee replacement in September and I can’t imagine a smoother procedure. Following his after care instructions has ensured my recovery has been virtually pain free. I totally recommend Dr, Ajayi.
About Dr. Adedapo Ajayi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063775690
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajayi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajayi works at
Dr. Ajayi has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajayi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajayi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajayi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.