Dr. Adedamola Adepoju, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (4)
Overview

Dr. Adedamola Adepoju, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherwood, AR. 

Dr. Adepoju works at CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Sherwood, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute
    6020 Warden Rd Ste 100, Sherwood, AR 72120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 16, 2022
My experience with Dr. Adepoju was absolutely wonderful he took his time and explained all avenues I could go down and did not pressure me into any surgical treatment
William — May 16, 2022
About Dr. Adedamola Adepoju, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1003259979
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adepoju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Adepoju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Adepoju works at CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Sherwood, AR. View the full address on Dr. Adepoju’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adepoju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adepoju.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adepoju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adepoju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

