Dr. Adepoju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adedamola Adepoju, MD
Dr. Adedamola Adepoju, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherwood, AR.
CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute6020 Warden Rd Ste 100, Sherwood, AR 72120 Directions
My experience with Dr. Adepoju was absolutely wonderful he took his time and explained all avenues I could go down and did not pressure me into any surgical treatment
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1003259979
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adepoju using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adepoju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adepoju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adepoju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adepoju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adepoju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.