Dr. Adebukola Alexander Adedeji, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Adebukola Alexander Adedeji, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Alexander Adedeji works at Alamo Neurology Consultants PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alamo Neurology Consultants PA
    9730 Westover Hills Blvd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 339-2293
    Procare Internal Medicine Associates Pllc
    10823 Town Center Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 339-2293

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Abdominoplasty
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Abdominoplasty
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Surgery
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Megacolon
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Adebukola Alexander Adedeji, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275768566
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

