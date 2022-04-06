Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeyemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi, MD
Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Dr.A is absolutely wonderful!! My son Connor has seen him for the past 4 years starting when he was inpatient. Great bedside manner. Takes his time to explain everything in detail and answers all questions thoroughly. He’s the only doctor at nemours I let do my sons scopes, I tried other doctors and my son ends up with a bad sore throat for a week after. Dr.A must really take his time because never after a scope with him does my son feel throat pain. 5 stars all day!!
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952420580
- Pediatric Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Adeyemi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adeyemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adeyemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeyemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeyemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeyemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeyemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.