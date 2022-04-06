See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. 

Dr. Adeyemi works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Function Test
Ultrasound, Endoanal
pH Probe
Liver Function Test
Ultrasound, Endoanal
pH Probe

Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 06, 2022
    Dr.A is absolutely wonderful!! My son Connor has seen him for the past 4 years starting when he was inpatient. Great bedside manner. Takes his time to explain everything in detail and answers all questions thoroughly. He’s the only doctor at nemours I let do my sons scopes, I tried other doctors and my son ends up with a bad sore throat for a week after. Dr.A must really take his time because never after a scope with him does my son feel throat pain. 5 stars all day!!
    Wilkinson — Apr 06, 2022
    About Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952420580
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Transplant Hepatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeyemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adeyemi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adeyemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adeyemi works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Adeyemi’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeyemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeyemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeyemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeyemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

