Super Profile

Dr. Adebowale Adedipe, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adebowale Adedipe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Adedipe works at Saint Lukes Pediatric Care in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Saint Lukes Pediatric Care
    11201 Shaker Blvd Ste 338, Cleveland, OH 44104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 368-7910

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2020
    Dr. Debo has been my family pediatrician for many generation. He was my pediatrician when I was a little girl and now my son's. He is the best of the best and always knows how to put a smile on your face. I still see some of my cousins and family members baby pics up on the wall. Really deliteful. -The Brumfield Family
    Jade Brumfield — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. Adebowale Adedipe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    NPI Number
    • 1821087271
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adebowale Adedipe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adedipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adedipe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adedipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adedipe works at Saint Lukes Pediatric Care in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Adedipe’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adedipe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adedipe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adedipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adedipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

