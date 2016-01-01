Overview

Dr. Edward Rojugbokan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goose Creek, SC. They graduated from University Of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Rojugbokan works at Dr. Adebola Rojugbokan in Goose Creek, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.