Overview

Dr. Adebayo Olusanya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.



Dr. Olusanya works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX with other offices in Horizon City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.