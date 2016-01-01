Overview

Dr. Adebayo Adewale, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Crockett, TX. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University College Ho and is affiliated with Crockett Medical Center and Palestine Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Adewale works at Timberlands Clinic in Crockett, TX with other offices in Palestine, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypokalemia and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.