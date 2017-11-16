Dr. Adebambo Ojuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adebambo Ojuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adebambo Ojuri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Permanente Hosp
Locations
1
Temecula/Murrieta25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 302, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-0125Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
2
West Gastroenterology Medical Group8110 Airport Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 674-0144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ojuri's other reviews but, we were very pleased with the Doctor's bedside manner. He took his time and was very intuitive. My daughter has had UC Colitis since the age of 15(going on 4 years now). She's been through all the drugs and now on Humira which is helping(but not 100% in remission). This was her 1st appointment with him as she had always been with a pediatric GI until recently. He offered some new insight and we felt the quality of his exam and advice was excellent.
About Dr. Adebambo Ojuri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1679644983
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Hosp
- Monmouth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ojuri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ojuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ojuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojuri has seen patients for Gastritis, Peptic Ulcer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ojuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojuri. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojuri.
