Dr. Adebambo Kadri, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Adebambo Kadri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital

Dr. Kadri works at MICHIGAN CARDIOVASCULAR INSTITUTE in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saginaw Office
    1015 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 754-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Valve Surgery
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mitral Valve Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Thoracentesis
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Ulcerative Colitis
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Stenosis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Endocarditis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
Pulmonary Embolism
Spinal Nerve Block
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 08, 2019
    Dr Kadri is a wonderful surgeon! He has a excellent bedside manner and is very caring. I would highly recommend him!
    Holly Roeder in Saginaw, MI — Jan 08, 2019
    About Dr. Adebambo Kadri, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861485831
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Il At Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adebambo Kadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kadri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kadri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kadri works at MICHIGAN CARDIOVASCULAR INSTITUTE in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kadri’s profile.

    Dr. Kadri has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

