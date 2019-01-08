Dr. Adebambo Kadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adebambo Kadri, MD
Overview
Dr. Adebambo Kadri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital
Dr. Kadri works at
Locations
Saginaw Office1015 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 754-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kadri is a wonderful surgeon! He has a excellent bedside manner and is very caring. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Adebambo Kadri, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University Of Il At Chicago
Dr. Kadri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kadri works at
Dr. Kadri has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadri.
