Overview

Dr. Addy Squarer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Squarer works at El Camino Health Primary Care in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.