Neurology
Dr. Addy Squarer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Squarer works at El Camino Health Primary Care in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

    El Camino Health Specialty Care
    828 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 866-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Chronic Pain
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 04, 2016
    Very friendly staff. Dr. Squarer is generous with her time and explains everything fully.
    San Jose, CA — Feb 04, 2016
    About Dr. Addy Squarer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679581425
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University School Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford Univ Hosp, Nephrology Santa Clara Valley Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Santa Clara Vly Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Addy Squarer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Squarer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Squarer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Squarer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Squarer works at El Camino Health Primary Care in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Squarer’s profile.

    Dr. Squarer has seen patients for Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Squarer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Squarer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squarer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Squarer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Squarer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

