Dr. Addie Dissick, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Addie Dissick, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Dissick works at Pro Health Care Associates LLP in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prohealth Care Associates RHU
    2 Ohio Dr Ste 103, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-6090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoporosis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Diffuse Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 09, 2020
    Dr Dissick deserves 10 stars. She's completely knowledgeable and is a genuine sweetheart.
    caroline berry — Sep 09, 2020
    About Dr. Addie Dissick, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477700698
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Addie Dissick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dissick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dissick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dissick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dissick works at Pro Health Care Associates LLP in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dissick’s profile.

    Dr. Dissick has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dissick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dissick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dissick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dissick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dissick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

