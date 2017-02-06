See All Pediatricians in Richmond, VA
Dr. Addie Briggs, MD

Pediatrics
2 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Addie Briggs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Briggs works at East End Pediatrics in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    East End Pediatrics
    East End Pediatrics
4744 Finlay St, Richmond, VA 23231
(804) 864-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 06, 2017
    My daughter and I love Dr. Briggs. She is very thorough in her examinations. Dr. Briggs takes time to explain what she is doing while performing her exams. I find her to be informative and reassuring when it comes to caring for my daughter.
    Deon in Richmond, VA — Feb 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Addie Briggs, MD
    About Dr. Addie Briggs, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346319589
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Addie Briggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Briggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Briggs works at East End Pediatrics in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Briggs’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

