Dr. Addie Briggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Addie Briggs, MD
Overview
Dr. Addie Briggs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Briggs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East End Pediatrics4744 Finlay St, Richmond, VA 23231 Directions (804) 864-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Briggs?
My daughter and I love Dr. Briggs. She is very thorough in her examinations. Dr. Briggs takes time to explain what she is doing while performing her exams. I find her to be informative and reassuring when it comes to caring for my daughter.
About Dr. Addie Briggs, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1346319589
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briggs accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briggs works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.