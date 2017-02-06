Overview

Dr. Addie Briggs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Briggs works at East End Pediatrics in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.