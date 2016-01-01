Overview

Dr. Addi Suleiman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Suleiman works at NBIMC - Neonatology in Elizabeth, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.