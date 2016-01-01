See All Cardiologists in Elizabeth, NJ
Dr. Addi Suleiman, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Addi Suleiman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Suleiman works at NBIMC - Neonatology in Elizabeth, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Trinitas Regional Medical Center
    225 Williamson St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-0203
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Addi Suleiman MD at St. Michael's Medical Center
    111 Central Ave # 3, Newark, NJ 07102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-0203
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    443 Northfield Ave Ste 301, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-0203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    About Dr. Addi Suleiman, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1518262088
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital
    • Trinitas Hosp/Seton Hall U
    • Seton Hall University
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Addi Suleiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suleiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suleiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suleiman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suleiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suleiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suleiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

