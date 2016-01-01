Dr. Addi Suleiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suleiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Addi Suleiman, MD
Overview
Dr. Addi Suleiman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Suleiman works at
Locations
Trinitas Regional Medical Center225 Williamson St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (973) 731-0203Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Addi Suleiman MD at St. Michael's Medical Center111 Central Ave # 3, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 731-0203Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 3 443 Northfield Ave Ste 301, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-0203
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Addi Suleiman, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1518262088
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital
- Trinitas Hosp/Seton Hall U
- Seton Hall University
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Suleiman speaks Arabic.
