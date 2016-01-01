Dr. Adarsh Vijay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adarsh Vijay, MD
Overview
Dr. Adarsh Vijay, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Tulane Transplant Institute Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5344
Tulane Surgery Clinic - Northshore101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 404, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 988-5344
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adarsh Vijay, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1205389996
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
