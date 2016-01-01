See All Transplant Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Adarsh Vijay, MD

Transplant Surgery
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adarsh Vijay, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Vijay works at Tulane Transplant Institute Clinic in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Transplant Institute Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5344
  2. 2
    Tulane Surgery Clinic - Northshore
    101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 404, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon

About Dr. Adarsh Vijay, MD

Specialties
  • Transplant Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205389996
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
