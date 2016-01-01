Overview

Dr. Adarsh Vijay, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Vijay works at Tulane Transplant Institute Clinic in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

