Overview

Dr. Adarsh Vasanth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Vasanth works at New England Ear, Nose & Throat / Facial Plastic Surgery in North Andover, MA with other offices in Salem, NH and Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.