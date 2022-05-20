Dr. Adarsh Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adarsh Varma, MD
Dr. Adarsh Varma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center Pulmonary Department39450 W 12 Mile Rd Fl 3, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 661-6465
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K7, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Hospital Campus3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Dr. Varma is not the first gastro doctor I have been to, but he will be the last. He goes above and beyond! He takes the time to look into issues you are having; more than any other doctor I have ever worked with. He explains things with both medical and non medical terms so you fully understand what is going on, what next steps are, options, and offers websites, hand outs, and follow up with specialists if needed. Because of him, I found more answers about my medical problems than I have in years. His thoroughness in researching my gastro problems lead to me finding out a rheumatoid condition in its early stages, as well as a severe neurological condition I was not aware of. He is basically lengthening my life span and making it easier to actually live.
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varma has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.
