Overview

Dr. Adarsh Jha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Hartford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Darbhanga Medical College, Lalitnarayan Mithila University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Jha works at East Hartford IM & Pulm Ofc in East Hartford, CT with other offices in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.