Dr. Adarsh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adarsh Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adarsh Gupta, MD is a Behavioral Neurological Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their residency with Nyu Hospitals Center
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sleep, TMS & Wellness Center560 Northern Blvd Ste 206, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 684-9535Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Dr Gupta is a wonderful psychiatrist who practices evidence based medicine tailored to the needs of each patient. He is very compassionate and empathetic, as are his staff. His staff has worked tirelessly on getting approval for the necessary treatments and medications. The additional testing that was done proved to be very helpful with selecting a medication.
About Dr. Adarsh Gupta, MD
- Behavioral Neurological Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1720150204
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.