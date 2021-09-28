See All Psychiatrists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Adarsh Gupta, MD

Behavioral Neurological Psychiatry
3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adarsh Gupta, MD is a Behavioral Neurological Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their residency with Nyu Hospitals Center

Dr. Gupta works at Preferred Womens Health in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep, TMS & Wellness Center
    560 Northern Blvd Ste 206, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 684-9535
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Sleep Apnea
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Sleep Apnea
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropharmacology Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 28, 2021
    Dr Gupta is a wonderful psychiatrist who practices evidence based medicine tailored to the needs of each patient. He is very compassionate and empathetic, as are his staff. His staff has worked tirelessly on getting approval for the necessary treatments and medications. The additional testing that was done proved to be very helpful with selecting a medication.
    Wonderful doctor — Sep 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adarsh Gupta, MD

    • Behavioral Neurological Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi
    • 1720150204
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    • Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adarsh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Preferred Womens Health in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

