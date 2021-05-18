See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Adaora Udoh, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Adaora Udoh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Udoh works at Virtua OB/GYN in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Columbus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virtua OB GYN Moorestown
    401 Young Ave Ste 325, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8865
    Virtua OB GYN Mansfield
    3242 Route 206 Bldg A, Columbus, NJ 08022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 444-5505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
May 18, 2021
This office is great! Elena at front desk so friendly, Shanell the Med Asst was very nice and Dr Udoh is amazing. Great experience!
— May 18, 2021
Photo: Dr. Adaora Udoh, MD
About Dr. Adaora Udoh, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1225152283
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adaora Udoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Udoh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Udoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Udoh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udoh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

