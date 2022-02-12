Overview

Dr. Adanna Akujuo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Akujuo works at Tower Health Medical Group in West Reading, PA with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.