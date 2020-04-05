Overview

Dr. Adan Gonzalez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Amarillo Nephrology Assocs PA in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Nephritis and Nephropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.