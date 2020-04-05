Dr. Adan Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adan Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Adan Gonzalez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Locations
Panhandle Dialysis Medical Directors PA1805 Point West Pkwy Ste 100, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 418-8620
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Hereford Regional Medical Center
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor and treats patients with respect
About Dr. Adan Gonzalez, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1528249745
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Nephritis and Nephropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
