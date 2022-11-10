Dr. Adan Fuentes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adan Fuentes, DO
Dr. Adan Fuentes, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Southwest Ohio Ent. Specialists Inc.1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 400, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 496-2600
Dayton Childrens Hospital1 Childrens Plz, Dayton, OH 45404 Directions (937) 496-2600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 6601 Centerville Business Pkwy Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-3100
Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc.9000 N Main St Ste 320, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 496-2600
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Performed parathyroid surgery. Excellent results.
About Dr. Adan Fuentes, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fuentes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuentes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fuentes has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Nasal Polyp and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuentes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuentes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuentes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuentes, there are benefits to both methods.