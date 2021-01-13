Overview

Dr. Adamantios Mellis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Mellis works at Georgia Urology in Cumming, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.