Dr. Adamantios Mellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adamantios Mellis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
1
Georgia Urology-Cumming1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 370, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 889-9737
2
Georgia Urology- Roswell1357 Hembree Rd Ste 250, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-7550
3
Northside Hospital-forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 475-7550
4
Georgia Urology PA11459 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 170, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (678) 417-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mellis is incredible! He’s very thorough and gives detail on everything he does. He did a complete bladder re-constructive surgery on my neurogenic bladder a few years ago and removed some diverticuli also. The person that commented above that he’s only good for minor issues is insane and lookin for a reason to complain. I recommend Dr. Mellis to everyone I know.
About Dr. Adamantios Mellis, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1386870731
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellis has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.