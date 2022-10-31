Dr. Adam Zuber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Zuber, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Zuber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Zuber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inland Neurology2250 S Main St Ste 201, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 734-8461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuber?
I was very comfortable, Zuber explained everything thoroughly
About Dr. Adam Zuber, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285670240
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- St Vincent's Hospital And Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuber works at
Dr. Zuber has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zuber speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.