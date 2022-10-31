Overview

Dr. Adam Zuber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Zuber works at Inland Neurology in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.