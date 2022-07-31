Dr. Adam Zochowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zochowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Zochowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Zochowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Locations
Oberlander and Associates Internal Medicine Inc.6075 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 228-0768
Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital7333 Smiths Mill Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 775-6600
Mount Carmel East6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 234-6356
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Zochowski when I needed gallbladder surgery, and I'm so glad I did. Dr. Zochowski is a wonderful surgeon and a kind, caring, and compassionate physician. He is, perhaps, the most compassionate physician I've ever met. He really cares about his patients and what's best for them. My common bile duct was blocked by two large stones, and Dr. Zochowski made sure they were removed in endoscopy prior to surgery. He takes time to answer questions and concerns. He checked on me every day, answered all my questions, and was even kind enough to personally telephone my daughter before and after my surgery, which I greatly appreciated. I trusted every decision he made to be the best decision for my health. The one and only reason I would visit another surgeon is because Dr. Zochowski does not perform every surgery in the world. If he did, and I needed that surgery, I would certainly put myself in his care. I simply cannot recommend Dr. Zochowski highly enough.
About Dr. Adam Zochowski, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Zochowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zochowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zochowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zochowski has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zochowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zochowski speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zochowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zochowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zochowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zochowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.