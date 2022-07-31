Overview

Dr. Adam Zochowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Zochowski works at Oberlander and Associates Internal Medicine Inc. in Columbus, OH with other offices in New Albany, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.