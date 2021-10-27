Dr. Adam Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Young, MD
Dr. Adam Young, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Morton Grove Office9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 375-3000
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Young has been so helpful in working with me to find the source of my back and leg pain. I am grateful for his kindness, expertise, and helping me to enjoy life again minus crippling pain.
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Rush University Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
