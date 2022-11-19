Dr. Adam Yanke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Yanke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Yanke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Yanke works at
Locations
Illinois - Midwest Orthopedics At Rush1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 243-4244
Mor Physician Network9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (877) 632-6637
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yanke is an excellent communicator and physician. I luckily did not require surgery and he took his time to discuss all aspects of care from emergency through physical therapy.
About Dr. Adam Yanke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine Fellowship-Rush University Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery - Rush University Medical Center
- RUSH
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Miami University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanke works at
Dr. Yanke has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanke.
