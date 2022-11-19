See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Adam Yanke, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (95)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Yanke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Yanke works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

    Illinois - Midwest Orthopedics At Rush
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 243-4244
    Mor Physician Network
    9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 632-6637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr Yanke is an excellent communicator and physician. I luckily did not require surgery and he took his time to discuss all aspects of care from emergency through physical therapy.
    — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Yanke, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639335953
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine Fellowship-Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery - Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • RUSH
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Yanke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yanke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yanke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yanke has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

