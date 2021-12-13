Dr. Adam Wulkan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wulkan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Wulkan, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Wulkan, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Lynnfield, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Locations
Lahey Laser & Cosmetic Dermatology Center1350 Market St, Lynnfield, MA 01940 Directions (781) 744-7993
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center67 S Bedford Lbby St Ste 100E, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-8443
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wulkan is a dedicated and caring physician. He takes his time getting to know his patients and never rushes an appointment. He is extremely professional and makes me feel very comfortable. He is knowledgeable and answers all my questions thoroughly. All the health care workers at his office are wonderful and they are always so personable. I would definitely recommend seeing him!
About Dr. Adam Wulkan, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Dermatology
