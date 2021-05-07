Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Wright, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
Knoxville Institute of Dermatology6516 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 450-9361Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
Dr Adam Wright is the best doctor there is for Dermatology, the very best possible that you could see. He really cares about his patients and has awonderful bedside manner and explains everything so clearly. He has been treating my husband for a few years now. We would highly rrecommend him. There is no other better.
About Dr. Adam Wright, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1952693483
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospital
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of Tennessee
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Wright works at
