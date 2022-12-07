See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Adam Wolff, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (170)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adam Wolff, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University

Dr. Wolff works at Denver Neurological Clinic in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Denver Neurological Clinic
    950 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 715-9024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 170 ratings
    Patient Ratings (170)
    5 Star
    (139)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Dec 07, 2022
    From arrival to departure, the visit was absolutely thorough and reassuring. First visit but definitely not the last.
    Walt W. — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Wolff, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053349597
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    • NWstn U
    Internship
    • Illinois Masonic Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Wolff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolff works at Denver Neurological Clinic in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Wolff’s profile.

    Dr. Wolff has seen patients for Vertigo and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    170 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

