Dr. Adam Williams, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Williams, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.

Dr. Williams works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group Oregon Bend Memorial Clinic
    1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 706-6400
  2. 2
    Summit Medical Group Oregon ÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â¢ÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…Â¡Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â¬ÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬Ãƒâ€¦Ã¢â‚¬Å“ BMC
    815 Sw Bond St, Bend, OR 97702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-2811
  3. 3
    Redmond Clinic
    865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend
  • St. Charles Redmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2021
    Dr. Williams was very thorough with questions and listened intently. Genuinely caring. He did the allergy testing and made a diagnosis in which he prescribed medication for that has helped me immensely. I’m so happy I finally went to an allergist, and I’m so happy he was the one I went to! Thank you Dr. Purvis for recommending him!
    Francee Reightley — Dec 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Williams, MD
    About Dr. Adam Williams, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265433445
    Education & Certifications

    • Scripps Clinic
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    • University of Oregon
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

