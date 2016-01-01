See All Dermatologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Adam Wiener, DO

Dermatology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Wiener, DO is a dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. Dr. Wiener completed a residency at Wellington Regional Medical Center. He currently practices at MELBOURNE DERMATOLOGY CENTER and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wiener is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melbourne Dermatology Center
    333 Sheridan Rd, Melbourne, FL 32901 (321) 724-9650

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Itchy Skin

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Health First Health Plans
  • Humana
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Adam Wiener, DO

  • Dermatology
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1215102041
Education & Certifications

  • Wayne State Unioveristy
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center
  • Botsford General Medical Center
  • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
  • University of Colorado
  • Dermatology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
