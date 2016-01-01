Dr. Adam Wiener, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Wiener, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Wiener, DO is a dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. Dr. Wiener completed a residency at Wellington Regional Medical Center. He currently practices at MELBOURNE DERMATOLOGY CENTER and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wiener is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Melbourne Dermatology Center333 Sheridan Rd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 724-9650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Adam Wiener, DO
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215102041
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Unioveristy
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Botsford General Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Dermatology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiener?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiener has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.