Dr. Adam Wheeler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Wheeler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Big Tree Medical Home200 Corporate Lake Dr, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 203-3194
James N Hueser MD401 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 203-3188Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Wheeler is the absolute best!!! He takes such good care of my family and is very knowledgeable. Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Adam Wheeler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891803086
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
