Dr. Adam Wheeler, MD

Pediatrics
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adam Wheeler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Wheeler works at Big Tree Medical Home in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Big Tree Medical Home
    200 Corporate Lake Dr, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 203-3194
  2. 2
    James N Hueser MD
    401 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 (573) 203-3188
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hearing Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Laryngitis
Lice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep-Walking
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 27, 2020
    Dr. Wheeler is the absolute best!!! He takes such good care of my family and is very knowledgeable. Highly recommended!!
    — Feb 27, 2020
    About Dr. Adam Wheeler, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891803086
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
