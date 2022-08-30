Overview

Dr. Adam Wellikoff, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wellikoff works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.