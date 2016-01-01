Dr. Adam Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Weinstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Easton, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Locations
Drs. Hinduja and Weinstein Kidney Health Center of Maryland PA5 Martin Ct, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-9823
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Weinstein, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1396842878
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.