Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Weinfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 420, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 324-2765
-
2
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-2765
-
3
Seton Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery1400 N Interstate 35 Ste 320, Austin, TX 78701 Directions
-
4
Strictly Pediatrics Subspecialty Center1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 301, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 324-0918
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weinfeld is a very talented and a near-perfectionist in his field of Plastic and reconstruction surgery. He showed so much concern in my case and I could not be happier with the results! I had a double mastectomy, so he was a part of that initial surgery placing spacers to prepare me for my reconstruction. My breast surgeon had sparred my nipples, but Dr. Weinfeld completed the package with breasts that are better than I had before, a flatter stomach and he even worked miracles on the lumps under my arm pits. I can’t imagine working with a friendlier, more knowledgeable group than what you will find here. This completed my life after breast cancer. I can’t say enough about his entire staff from the front desk to his support staff, his PA and Nurse Manager. I highly recommend him for any plastic surgery. We are very fortunate to have a Dr. of his caliber in Austin.
About Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346363280
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Weinfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weinfeld works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinfeld.
