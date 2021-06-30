See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (56)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Weinfeld works at Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
    6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 420, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-2765
  2. 2
    Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
    1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-2765
  3. 3
    Seton Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
    1400 N Interstate 35 Ste 320, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Strictly Pediatrics Subspecialty Center
    1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 301, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-0918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Burn Injuries
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weinfeld?

    Jun 30, 2021
    Dr. Weinfeld is a very talented and a near-perfectionist in his field of Plastic and reconstruction surgery. He showed so much concern in my case and I could not be happier with the results! I had a double mastectomy, so he was a part of that initial surgery placing spacers to prepare me for my reconstruction. My breast surgeon had sparred my nipples, but Dr. Weinfeld completed the package with breasts that are better than I had before, a flatter stomach and he even worked miracles on the lumps under my arm pits. I can’t imagine working with a friendlier, more knowledgeable group than what you will find here. This completed my life after breast cancer. I can’t say enough about his entire staff from the front desk to his support staff, his PA and Nurse Manager. I highly recommend him for any plastic surgery. We are very fortunate to have a Dr. of his caliber in Austin.
    Shannon F — Jun 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weinfeld to family and friends

    Dr. Weinfeld's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weinfeld

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD.

    About Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346363280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinfeld works at Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Weinfeld’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adam Weinfeld, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.