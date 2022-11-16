See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Adam Weglein, DO

Sports Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Weglein, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.

Dr. Weglein works at regenerative ortho med in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    regenerative ortho med
    regenerative ortho med
6750 West Loop S Ste 520, Bellaire, TX 77401
(281) 888-3416

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 16, 2022
had a prp right when covid started and was doing so well until then, came back a couple months aga for a boost and feeling great!
— Nov 16, 2022
About Dr. Adam Weglein, DO

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215121462
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adam Weglein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weglein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Weglein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weglein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weglein works at regenerative ortho med in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Weglein’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weglein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weglein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weglein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weglein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

