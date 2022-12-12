Dr. Adam Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Walter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Walter, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Walter works at
Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Gynecology Oncology - Sylvania5308 Harroun Rd Ste 285, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-5633
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walter?
I knew that he was the surgeon I wanted almost as soon as he entered the room. I felt very comfortable with him. He explained my condition and the treatment clearly and honestly. He understood that I wanted the problem taken care of ASAP and that is what is happening. He treated my husband and me with respect and was also very personable. I know I made the right choice when I told Dr. Kassis to make the referral.
About Dr. Adam Walter, MD
- Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1114152543
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Grace College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walter works at
Dr. Walter has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.