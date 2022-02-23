See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Adam Van Buskirk, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Adam Van Buskirk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Van Buskirk works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Belltown in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UW Medicine Primary Care at Belltown
    2505 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Alkalosis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 23, 2022
His concern about my high blood pressure was really special He saw me in the hospital and took extraordinary steps to address the problem satisfactorily
Chuck Blacksmitth — Feb 23, 2022
About Dr. Adam Van Buskirk, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093211245
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adam Van Buskirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Buskirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Van Buskirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Van Buskirk works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Belltown in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Van Buskirk’s profile.

Dr. Van Buskirk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Buskirk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Buskirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Buskirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

