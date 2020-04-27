Dr. Ueberroth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Ueberroth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Ueberroth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ueberroth works at
Locations
1
Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 788-6699Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
2
Ohiohealth Berger Hospital600 N Pickaway St, Circleville, OH 43113 Directions (614) 533-5560
3
Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians931 Chatham Ln Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 324-1445
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recommended by PCP for severe ankle nerve pain. Was able to schedule quickly (during quarantine virus time) an EMG. Staff very friendly and Dr. Ueberroth was on time, explained the test and what procedure he was about to do. No surprises. Test took about 15 minutes. Afterwards he answered my questions and possible reasons for the pain. A follow up with my PCP is required.
About Dr. Adam Ueberroth, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1316113491
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
