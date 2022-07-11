Dr. Adam Tripp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Tripp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Tripp, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Tripp works at
Locations
-
1
Tripp Psychiatry LLC230 N Craig St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (855) 874-7763
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tripp?
Great psychiatrist.
About Dr. Adam Tripp, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265638753
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- State University Of New York College At Potsdam
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tripp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tripp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tripp works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.