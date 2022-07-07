Overview

Dr. Adam Tinklepaugh, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Tinklepaugh works at Univ Utah Hlth Gastroenterology in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Murray, UT and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.