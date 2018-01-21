Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Thompson, DPM
Dr. Adam Thompson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Castle, PA.
Mastrangelos Eyeworks2714 Mercer Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 654-6660
- Upmc Jameson
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Thompson explained everything to me. He really cared enough about me to call after the surgery. My achilies was hurting and he took care of everything, Thank you so much!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1679912968
Dr. Thompson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
