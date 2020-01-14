Dr. Adam Templeton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Templeton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Templeton, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Templeton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Eye Center At Uw Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
the experience was just lovely, he was capable, patient, explained well, calming. my endoscopy left me feeling just fine, no issues, compared to prior ones. I'm 67, so I kept thinking, "once he gets out of high school I'm sure he'll be a great doctor!" but that's a familiar thought for me with nearly all doctors, so its my issue, he's plenty old enough. (insert laughter here). I'd recommend him well.
About Dr. Adam Templeton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1285868802
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Templeton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Templeton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Templeton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Templeton has seen patients for Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Templeton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Templeton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Templeton.
